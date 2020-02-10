Wanted Cult Leader, 11 Others Arrested in Lagos

Sunday Ehigiator

Following a sustained monitoring, security operatives from Itire Police Station led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Barkfur Kromkyes, have arrested one Maliki Bello, the supreme leader of the notorious ‘Berry Boys Secret Cult’ with operational base at Itire.

The 22 years old native of Lalopun, Kwara State, who resides at 23 Ayinla Street at Idiaraba area of Lagos State, has been on the wanted list of the police for violent crimes and gang clashes prior to his arrest on February 4, 2020.

According to a statement from the state police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, “The suspect confessed to be responsible for series of violent attacks, murders and armed robberies recorded at Idiaraba, Lawanson, Dosunmu, Ashimowo Bakare, Omo-Bola Mushin and Itire area of the state.

“The suspect told detectives that he was initiated into the cult at age of 12 when he was in Junior Secondary School (JSS1). He later rose to become the leader, mostly addressed as the supreme leader of the ‘Berry Boys Confraternity’. The gang also has an official Facebook page (Bbl Baloteli) with 1, 928 friends.

“According to Bello, they use the Facebook page and other social media accounts to recruit new members, plan attacks and give updates to members. Investigation has also led to the arrest of 11 additional suspects.

“The state Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu, has further reaffirmed the commitment of the police command to address the menace of cultism and youth gangsterism in Lagos State. The onslaught on social miscreants launched by the commissioner is intelligence driven, targeting mostly the leaders of gangs and cult groups as well as blocking the channels through which they recruit young people.

“The Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants has successfully brought under control the activities of various cults and gangs in the state through well-coordinated and targeted operations. The onslaught will be sustained until they are totally defeated.”

Also, a teenager, Isiaka Olalekan, 19, was arrested by the police patrol team on third mainland bridge in Lagos State for offenses bothering on shop-breaking and stealing.

According to a statement by Elkana, “On February 6 at about 7:15 a.m., police from Bariga received an information that a shop belonging to one Mr. Faruk Nobi of No 287 Boboreji market Lagos Island was burgled.

“The suspect, Olalekan, was intercepted by the policemen patrolling the third mainland bridge. Four different types of expensive mobile phones were recovered from the suspects and shop breaking implements. The suspect, who turns out to be the new employee of the complainant, confessed to have stolen the phones from his boss’s shop. The suspect will be charged to court.

“The police team on the third mainland bridge was deployed by the state Commissioner of Police as part of the command’s measures to curb traffic robbery and to prevent suicide.”