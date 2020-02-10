Unravel Local, Foreign Sponsors of Terror Group Now, Civil Society Tells FG

A non-governmental organisation, Center for Law and Civil Culture (CLCC), has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to immediately unravel the local and foreign sponsors of the terrorist groups in Nigeria in order to face justice for the killings of innocent citizens across the country.

Apparently miffed by the killings of the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Michika, Adamawa State branch, Rev. Lawan Andimi, and Danciya Dalep, a 200 level student of the University of Maiduguri, by members of the Boko Haram sect, the rights body condemned the dastardly acts of the Islamic group which it said has no respect for the sanctity of human lives.

In a statement at the weekend and signed by the Executive Director of CLCC, Mr. Imran Abdulganeey, the organisation “condemned the rising spate of killings of innocent Nigerians by the misguided group,” warning that the terror group is trying to cause religious war in the country.

It said: “Boko Haram is trying to deepen the hitherto religious dichotomy between Christians and Muslims adherents. The wicked killings of both men is one of the deliberate strategies designed by the terror group to divide Nigerians along religious lines so that they can easily penetrate and weaken us. Nigerians must therefore rise up and resist the temptation. We must let them know that we are all united in our resolve to defeat the Boko Haram evil.”

The killing of any Nigerian by the terrorist group regardless of religious belief, ethnicity and race must not be seen as an onslaught against any religious belief but an onslaught against humanity orchestrated and carried out by callous, cold hearted, wicked and evil beings, the body further said.

It said Boko Haram is not against any specific tribe or religion, even though they operate more from the northern part of the country.

No part of the country has been spared in the murderous activity of the terrorists, CLCC said, adding that Nigerians must support the federal government in its quest to totally defeat the insurgents.

“We must therefore collectively rise to the occasion and support the federal government in whatever form we could to defeat the terrorists, so as to sustain the peaceful coexistence among the various groups of people in the country,” the organisation said.

CLCC also commended the Nigerian army, police and the local vigilante in their unsavory efforts to protect the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at this ‘critical time in our history’, calling on Nigerians to continue to pray for our men and women who sacrifice their lives to fight in the battle field.