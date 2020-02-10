United Capital Expands Operations, Gets New Head Office

In a move to align with its 2020 strategic direction, the United Capital Plc has announced that it will relocate its corporate headquarters to Afriland Towers, situated on Broad Street, Lagos Island, Lagos.

Business will commence at the new head office today.

A statement explained that the new corporate head office features a modern design, state of the art office interiors and facilities to enable staff engage and share ideas more readily, in a relaxed and comfortable environment.

Speaking on the relocation, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ashade, said “It became necessary for us to take a step to create an environment that aligns with the future of work and space.

“The corporate world is rapidly changing and with our recruitment of young people working in our teams, we believe our people will be able to churn out their utmost best in the most conducive and supportive environment possible.

“It’s a win-win. Work can be fun while being more efficient, and the organisation can considerably benefit from a more motivated and efficient work force.”

In the same vein, the organisation has also expanded its regional operations to other cities to cater to the growing needs of the investing public.

Citizens and corporates alike in Ibadan, Onitsha, Warri, Kano and Kaduna can now take advantage of its financial services, “and the wealth of experience United Capital has,” the statement.