SHOPRITE Creates Breast Cancer Awareness

In what looks like a massive boost to the fight against breast cancer in Nigeria, SHOPRITE, one of the leading retailer across Africa, has thrown its weight behind fight against breast cancer by situating four screening stations in Asaba, Onitsha, Abuja and Kano. Other cities are Damaturu and Lagos.

In statement made available to reporters, the company said, “Early detection of breast Cancer can save lives; one of which may be yours. Free breast cancer screenings will again be available, this time in all six regions of Nigeria as a result of the long-standing partnership between Shoprite Nigeria and ‘Run For a Cure Africa’ (RFCA).

According to the statement, its Big Pink Fight screening took place recently, which gave women access to clinical breast examinations, ultrasound scans and mammograms.

Speaking on the campaign, Founder/Executive Director of RFCA, Dr. Ebele Mbanugo said, “The early detection of the disease is a crucial factor in its successful treatment, however, the sad reality in Nigeria is that 75 per cent of breast cancer cases are diagnosed too late, when treatment is prohibitively expensive and survival rates greatly diminished.”

Shoprite’s partnership with RFCA dates back to 2014, when the partners joined hands to raise awareness of breast cancer by roll-out of free screenings. Some 5000 women have since benefited from these screenings taking place annually.

Shoprite is the leading retailer across Africa and it is the brand of choice for many consumers across the African continent.