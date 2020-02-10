Senate President Mourns Longjan

By Chuks Okocha and Deji Elumoye

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the family of Senator Ignatius Longjan who died at a Turkish hospital in Abuja on Sunday.

Lawan also condoled with the government and people of Plateau State over the sad loss of the senator who represented Plateau South Senatorial District until his death.

The Senate President acknowledged the contributions of Longjan both at the state and national levels as former Chairman of the Board of Governors of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies(NIPSS), Kuru; former Chief of Staff at the Government House in Jos and Plateau State Deputy Governor between 2011 and 2019.

Lawan said the Senate will miss Longjan who was Vice Chairman of the Committee on Culture and Tourism as well as the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The Senate President prayed to God to grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the great loss.