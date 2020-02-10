Oyo PDP Chieftain Cries out over Alleged Attempt on His Life

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoenia, yesterday raised an alarm over threat to his life, alleging that a factional leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state was planning to assassinate him.

He said a suspect who came to spy at his residence in Ibadan was arrested by the police on Saturday, while one of his political aides, Musiliu Muili, was also kidnapped the same day.

Olopoenia, while speaking with journalists yesterday on the incidents, said his life is in serious danger and appealed to security agencies to come to his aid.

He disclosed that Muili was kidnapped at his Egbeda residence by those he alleged were from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) upon a petition from the factional NURTW leader and released unconditionally after nothing incriminating was found on him and in his house.

“I was about going to bed last night when I got information that Musiliu Muili, popularly known as Ajanaku had been kidnapped in his Egbeda home. He was said to have been taken to an unknown destination around 11.00 p.m.

“I remember I got a call from his family around 11.41 p.m. He was said to have opened the door for them when they attempted to remove the burglary frame. They had told him they were policemen. They parked their Hilux jeep far away from his house. They later came back to collect the wife and children’s phone,” he said.

He added that this was not the first time attempt would be made on his life.

“I am not a member of NURTW. I don’t even have anything to do with the union. How I became a target is what I don’t know? This same Ajanaku was once kidnapped. Only yesterday morning (Saturday) my people arrested a boy, Odunayo, who had come as a spy to my house. He later confessed who sent him and we have handed him over to the police. I know those who are behind this. They are close to government. In due course, we will expose them. I am about submitting my petition to relevant agencies,” he added.

He stated further that the men came with Hilux jeep belonging to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), noting that the leader of the team, “Mr. Abba Kyari is not known for such unprofessionalism. Kyari is a good man and I know he would not tolerate that unprofessionalism.”

“When the team got to know that the petition was a fictitious one, they have released Muili but the spy still at the police custody to unravel those behind his assassination bid. I want to implore the security agencies to act fast because my life is in danger,” he added.