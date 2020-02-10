Niger Gov Urges Communities under Bandits’ Attacks to Fish out Informants

By Laleye Dipo

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has called on communities under bandits’ attacks to fish out informants among them who are divulging security strategies to the bandits.

Bello said the activities of the informants are making the fight against banditry and other criminal activities in the state difficult.

The governor gave the charge after he commiserated with the victims of last week’s attacks on Gurmana and other communities, who are currently receiving treatment at both the IBB specialized and Minna general hospitals on Sunday evening.

The governor explained that both the state and federal governments are working round the clock to bring an end to “the carnage being perpetrated by the unscrupulous elements”.

Bello assured them that strategic actions “are being put in place to deal decisively with the bandits”, urging the communities to give full support to the security agencies as well as fish out the bandits’ informants.

The governor lamented that villagers are being displaced from their ancestral homes daily as a result of the activities of bandits thereby “slowing down their struggle for livelihood”.

He directed the state Emergency Management Agency to immediately provide relief materials for those displaced by the bandits.

Last Saturday, three villagers were killed while 15 others were injured in a daylight attack by bandits on Gurmana community, while over 300 heads of cattle were said to have been rustled.