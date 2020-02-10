My Parents Never Knew I Could Survive Infancy, Says Fayemi

* Govs, others storm Ekiti for his 55th birthday

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State yesterday celebrated his 55th birthday with a revelation that his late parents thought he would die at the childhood stage.

This is coming as many governors and other important personalities yesterday stormed the state for the governor’s birthday.

They include: Sokoto State Governor, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal; Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo); Prince Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Alhaji Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Alhaji Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa); Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, Deputy Governor of Kaduna State; and Mr. Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

Also in attendance were former Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Olusegun Mimiko; former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore; Ekiti State Deputy Governor; Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi; former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Bawa Bwari and Vice President Kings College , London, Prof Funmi Olonisakin who chaired the panel discussion.

Yoruba leaders include Prof. Banji Akintoye and Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Fasanmi as well as former deputy governors- Prof Modupe Adelabu; Abiodun Aluko were also in attendance.

Others are the Archbishop of Ondo Anglican Diocese, Bishop Christopher Omotunde; Bishop of Ekiti Catholic Diocese, Bishop Felix Ajakaiye, and traditional leaders in the State led by their chairman, Oba Ajibade Alabi.

In his remarks, Fayemi reiterated his promise to dedicate the rest of his life to the service of God and humanity, stressing that “a life without service to God and humanity is not a life worth living.”

Fayemi said his parents, Mr. Francis Fayemi and mother, Abigail, had lost two children in quick succession before he was born, which he said made them skeptical about his survival.

Fayemi while addressing the congregation thanked God for sparing his life, saying a child the parents had a forlorn hope about his survival has grown to the extent of reaching 55.

“I give God all the glory for giving me uncommon favour. It is uncommon because my parents never knew I could survive infancy.

“They had lost two children in quick succession and that was why they named me Folorunso, meaning that let us just leave him in the hands of God.

“My parents just thought they should just wait and see the outcome and today I am celebrating 55, I give God all the glory”, he said.

Fayemi added that he decided to celebrate the birthday at this time just to give glory to God taking cognisance of his background and how he grew up.

“I am particularly happy for today because I have passed through a lot and if I should continue to narrate all those ordeals today, nobody will leave this place.

“I only implore you my admirers to join me in thanking God for his mercies that I considered as an uncommon and divine favour,” the governor added.

In his goodwill message, Tambuwal described Fayemi as “a governor who is not partisan and has proven himself to be pan-Nigeria and had a relationship with everyone regardless of political affiliation”.

Tambuwal added that Fayemi is doing incredibly well as a very accommodating and patriotic Nigerian leader.