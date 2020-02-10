Ecobank Holds Digital Training for Female Entrepreneurs

As part of its initiative to continuously encourage female entrepreneurs in the country, Ecobank Nigeria said it recently trained over 140 female business owners on digital marketing skills.

A statement from the bank explained that the empowerment programme organised by its Ecobank Female Entrepreneurs’ Initiative (EFEI) drew participants from Lagos and its environs.

EFEI program which was launched by Ecobank last year, was designed to recognise women as a separate market segment.

The program bundles empowerment and capacity building in form of trainings and seminars, networking events, loans, trade fairs and exhibition of customers’ products.

Speaking at the event, Head, Consumer Asset Product, Ecobank Nigeria, Daberechi Effiong, said the training which focused on building participants’ digital marketing skills to boost their businesses online. She stressed that apart from growing their businesses, the training would positioned them for increased participation, validation and contribution to their communities.

Effiong, who is also the Coordinator of Ecobank Female Entrepreneurs Initiative, explained that, “the training focused on social media marketing, search engine optimisation, content building and the Ecobank female entrepreneurs’ opportunities. This is designed to provide them with the necessary support to excel in their endeavours, promote and grow their businesses.”

She pointed out that the objectives of EFEI initiative was to foster deeper and longer relationship with women in business by providing a profitable banking platform for their growth and success and making Ecobank the first choice Bank for women across the country.

“In line with the Initiative’s value proposition, women across Nigeria are meant to be trained on skills that will enhance the growth and expansion of their businesses. This is the first tranche of the capacity building training for 2020. We will take the empowerment to other parts of the country during the year,” she stated.