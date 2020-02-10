2020 GTB Lagos Polo: Lieghton Saopolo Wins Oba of Lagos Cup

*Majekodunmi Cup takes centre stage

Lagos Lieghton Saopolo polo team has become the first team to win a major prize at the ongoing 2020 GTBank Lagos International Polo Tournament, defeating STL 9-8 in a tense final decided before a full house at the foremost Ribadu Road polo ground in Ikoyi over the weekend.

The Seyi Oyinlola and Bowale Jolaoso-powered side that started with a spark, went neck-and-neck with their highly rated rivals Lagos STL scoring goals in the early minutes of the first chukka and lead till the final chukka, to earn a hard-fought victory.

Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty Oba Rilwan Akiolu who was the Special Guest of Honour of the day, cheered all through the final as both teams battle their way to earn the crown played in his honour.

He afterward led other top dignitaries to present the prizes to the winners and runners-up at a brief prize presentation ceremony.

Lagos biggest polo prize, the Majekodunmi Cup will be the star attraction as the prestigious Lagos international polo extravaganza enters its grand finale this week at the legendary Ribadu Road polo arena in Ikoyi.

Ahead of the winners-takes-all final stages, aficionados and polo buffs are already fancying the chance of witnessing the crowning of the new champions of the highly revered 68-year old prize.

Four teams are already on ground to square up for the crown, as the defending champions; Abuja Almat team did not come to the party this year.

These four contestants are the Bowale Jolaosho led Lagos Lieghton Kings who are making their third attempt at the top title; Bashir Dantata led Lintex/Agad warriors, Honourable Aliyu Wadada’s Keffi Ponys, and debuting Murtala Laushi-powered Jos Malcomines team.

Horse for horse, move for move, the trio are set for what would undoubtedly one of the most contested Majekodunmi Cup in years. Whoever survives the mayhem this weekend and clinch the title, should be ready to take as much as they give in this adrenalin rush face off.

The crowded Lagos Low Cup that attracted 16 ambitious and equally match teams with a handful of rookies from all the major polo centres across the country, promises to be another big spectacle that is guaranteed to be muddled up till the last game, to separate the eventual winner.

Two big subsidiary cups, the Italian Ambassador’s Cup and the Kaiser Cup, now Independence Cup reputed as the oldest polo prize in Nigeria competed for by high-goal teams since early 1900s, would add to the glamour of this international fiesta.

For another year running, the event will host a renowned and faithful collection of sponsors supporting this long-standing event, with Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) leading the sponsors’ board.

Other distinguished sponsors include Caverton, Metro Capital, WAPIC Insurance, Arbico, ChapelHill Denhem and Verve Champagne, as well as a new additions, Shell, Envivo, among others.