Dakore Akande and Oluwaseun Are Your Hosts for the Ultimate Love Reality TV Show

Nollywood actress, Dakore Akande and radio OAP and compere, Oluwaseun have been announced as co-hosts of the maiden edition of MultiChoice’s latest reality show, Ultimate Love, which premieres this Sunday, 9 February at 7:30pm WAT on DStv and GOtv.

The duo is poised to bring their diverse experiences and exciting personalities to bear on what is already billed as the most exciting development in African reality television.

After a long search, we are delighted to have Dakore Akande and Oluwaseun on board as hosts for our new reality show, Ultimate love. We believe they have all it takes to deliver a great on-screen experience that will resonate positively with viewers,” said John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria.

“They have done well in their respective careers in the Nigerian entertainment and media space, and we believe the Ultimate Love show will be a great inclusion to their portfolios as hosts. We ask that you join us Sunday, February 9 live on DStv and GOtv to witness their amazing work first-hand.” he added.

Dakore Egbuson-Akande, is an accomplished and highly regarded multiple award-winning Film/Stage Actor and TV personality. She has appeared in many Nollywood films including big box office titles such as Isoken (2017) and Chief Daddy (2018). She is also a humanitarian involved in a number advocacy causes and community outreaches as seen in her work for Amnesty International, United Nations, the European Union and most recently, ActionAid Nigeria.

Oluwaseun P. Olaniyan is a Media Creative, Event Compere and Conference Facilitator who co-pioneered the award winning radio show, Morning Crossfire on Nigeria Info 99.3FM. He also produced and presented other weekly shows such as Art & Soul, The Panel, Think Agric amongst others. He has hosted a string of events in the private and public sector.

