Police Panic as Dislodged Lagos Okada Riders Storm Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has raised the alarm over fear that large number of commercial motorcyclists popularly called Okada riders whose activities were restricted in Lagos State have stormed the state.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide SanwoOlu, had last week banned Okada riding in 15 out of the 20 council areas of the state, which forced the affected people to spread to other neighbouring states of Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Asuquo Amba, alerted the public about influx of persons suspected to be criminals into the state, expressing fear that such people if not tamed could unleash criminal acts and intention on the state.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Sunday Abutu, Amba said the suspected persons, in their multitude, entered into the state with motorcycles under the guise of being commercial motorcyclists.

“Information at our disposal has it that these suspected persons could cause criminal act in no distant time, ranging from stealing, armed robbery, and kidnapping.

“In view of this, the Commissioner of Police, has directed that all motorcycles across the state must be properly registered with the relevant authorities and relevant document of Ownership /Registration.

“The police shall henceforth arrest, impound and prosecute anybody (motorcyclist) found perpetrating criminal acts.

“The Command therefore, implores all the good citizens of Ekiti State to promptly report to the nearest Police station or call the Police control room GSM number on 08062335577 whenever they see any person or group of persons suspected to be criminals around their environs.”

The CP also advised the landlords and caretakers to ascertain the proper identities of their present and future tenants to avoid harbouring criminals.