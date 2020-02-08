Neymar Earns 20 Times More than Nigeria’s Best Paid Player in France

According to a publication by L’Equipe, Levante loanee Moses Simon is the highest earning Nigerian player in the French Ligue 1 ahead of Samuel Kalu, Victor Osimhen and Josh Maja.

Excluding performance related bonuses, the Nantes winger pockets 150,000 euros (approximately N58.8 million in Nigerian currency) every month.

Simon is the top earner in the Nantes squad, getting more than Kalifa Coulibaly €125,000, Nicolas Pallois €110,000, Cristian Benavente €100,000 and Andrei Girotto €90,000.

Former Barcelona striker Neymar is the best paid player in the French Ligue 1 with a monthly salary of €3 million, which is twenty times the monthly salary paid to the Super Eagles winger at Nantes.

Osimhen is not among the top ten highest earners at Lille and the same goes for Kalu and Maja at Bordeaux.

Monaco loanee Henry Onyekuru will earn 650,000 euros for the duration of his loan spell at Galatasaray, which is around €130,000 euros per month as the agreement expires on May 31.

The eleven highest paid players in the French top-flight represent Paris Saint Germain, with Kylian Mbappe (€1.91m), Thiago Silva (1.5m), Edinson Cavani (€1.345), Marquinhos and Marco Verratti (both €1.2m) completing the top five.