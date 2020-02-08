Johnny Drille Set to Thrill this Sunday at the Ultimate Love Premiere

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Johnny Drille, will be performing LIVE this Sunday, 9 February at the Ultimate Love show premiere on DStv 198 and GOtv 29 at 7:30pm WAT.

Johnny Drille, who is currently signed to Mavin Records, has created a niche for himself with his unique sound and style delivering hit songs like ‘Wait for me’, ‘Halleluya’, ‘Start All Over’ and his most recent body of work, ‘Count on You’.

In 2018, Johnny Drille won The Headies Award for Best Alternative Song for his song, ‘Finding Efe’. He has also been nominated for awards such as The Headies Award for Next Rated in 2018 and Top Naija Music Award for Artiste of The Year in 2019.

Subscribers across Africa can tune in to enjoy Johnny Drille’s opening performance and see all 16 love guests make their way to the Love Pad to begin their journey to love.

Ultimate Love premieres Sunday, 9 February on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29, and is available on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga packages as well as on GOtv Max and JOLLI packages. Visit www.dstvafrica.com or www.gotvafrica.com to reconnect or upgrade.

You can also visit www.africamagic.tv for more on this and more on the show. Please follow the social media updates on Ultimate Love @ultimateloveng on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #UltimateLoveNg.