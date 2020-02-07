RCCG Victory House Parish Donates Laptops to Blind Students

Mary Nnah

Honourable Justice Ayodeji Balogun, the Pastor in charge of Victory House Parish of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Ilaje Road, Bariga, on Sunday February 2, 2020, donated 25 new laptops to 25 students from the Bethesda Home for The Blind.

According to Balogun, the students would have lost the opportunity to go to university without the laptops as this is a fundamental requirement for their enrollment.

In his words, “Nobody should be denied the opportunity to have quality education because of his or her disabilities”.

He said further that the 25 laptops were worth N2.5million and that the laptops will be configured in “braille” to make them usable by the beneficiaries.

“It is our hope that each person who is visually-impaired may experience the information age in a positive and productive manner. We believe technology opens new worlds and creates an opportunity for greater personal freedom; as you can see how joyous the students are, their joy knows no bounds; it is our belief that with this donation, we have empowered them to further their education and have a much brighter future”, he said.

Justice Balogun further encouraged the general public to support the blind in the society, adding that the RCCG through its CSR unit has committed itself to giving succour in six specific areas of health, education, feeding, social enterprise, rehabilitation and prisons.

He said the church has been involved in donating and installing world-class facilities for the benefit of mankind, notable are the Intensive Care Units donated to LASU, Unijos and most recently RCCG Camp, Mowe, Ogun State; daily feeding centres across the world, rehabilitation of blocks of classrooms and health centres, rehabilitation of drug addicts and prostitutes among other initiatives.

Shortly after the presentation of the 25 laptops to the blind students, Justice Balogun led members of Victory House Parish to feed 500 Bariga residents whom they gave packed food and raw food items.

He remarked that the feeding programme and the laptop donation are in line with the CSR focus of the RCCG as taught by the General Overseer, Pastor E.A. Adeboye.

The Special Assistant to The General Overseer on Christian Social Responsibility, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade who was represented at the event in his goodwill remarks said, His Love Foundation is on a mission to follow Jesus’ example of showing unconditional love to the poor and oppressed and is dedicated to bringing succour to the most vulnerable people in the society regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender.

He further remarked that, “it makes us very proud that the blind students want to attempt to better themselves hence we believe that the laptops donated by Honourable Justice Deji Balogun will make a lifetime difference in the lives of the beneficiaries”.

In appreciation, the founder of Bethesda Home of The Blind, Mrs Chioma Ohakwe said “from our students reactions, you can see the joy, we are overwhelmed because a blind person going to any higher institution without a laptop is like a child going to school without pencil, so we are very happy and we pray to God to reward RCCG Victory House Parish abundantly.

“The mission of the school is to bring up visually-impaired young boys and girls to showcase the abilities in them”.

One of the beneficiaries, Adeniran Temitope Joseph, a University of Lagos CRS in Education student who spoke on behalf of others said, “The laptop donation by Justice Ayodeji Balogun led RCCG Victory House Parish will make an immeasurable difference to the future life-chances of so many of us and we want to thank RCCG for helping to transform our lives”.

The event had in attendance senior pastors in Lagos Province 45 of the RCCG led by the Provincial Pastor Cosmos Daramola.