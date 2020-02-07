NIPR Extols Ex-Minister’s Virtues, Promises Immortalization

Raheem Akingbolu

A Nigeria’s former Minister of Information and former president of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Chief Alex Akinyele, has been adjudged one of the greatest contributors to the growth of Public Relations practice in Nigeria. The late chief has also been described by PR practitioners as one of the best PR professionals that the country has ever produced and he will be greatly missed.

To this end, the institute has indicated its decision to immortalise the late NIPR stalwart for all the sacrifices he made for the industry and the country at large.

This was made known at an Evening of Tributes organised in honour of the PR Guru by the Body of Fellows of the Lagos State Chapter of NIPR held recently in Lagos. The late Akinyele was a Fellow of the Institute and a consummate communications practitioner.

A former National Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Vice President of NIPR, Comptroller Wale Adeniyi, who represented the institute President, Malam Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo said Late Akinleye contributed immensely to the institute and as such plans are on the way to immortalise him.

“On what will be done to immortalise this great man, the council will be meeting soon and one of the priorities that will be given attention to during this meeting, will be the various things people suggested on how to immortalise this man of vision and this man of excellence,” he stated.

He added that Akinyele was his mentor and his advice on series of things have impacted his public relations career remarkably.

Speaking in the same vein, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, President of African Public Relations Association (APRA) said Akinyele was a peace maker and has helped unite the institute when issues come up and he ensures peace rein among members. He added that one of the things he learnt from him was never quarrel on an empty stomach, no matter how serious the matter is.

“Often, when we are dissatisfied with happenings in the management of the institute, we ask him to intervene. When we get to his resident, he offers us food but because we are angry, we say no, but he insist by saying ‘you never settle quarrel on an empty stomach.’ Somewhere between the pounded yam and bitter leaf or okoro soup our concerns are addressed. By the time we are leaving, even though we went there as enemies, we leave as friends,” he explained.