First Bank to Partner Osun in Mining

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First Bank Nigeria Plc, Mr. Adesola Kazeem Adeduntan, has pledged that the bank will support and partner Osun State in mining in order to create more employment opportunities and to help diversify the economy of the State.

Adeduntan made this known at a meeting between the First Bank of Nigeria team and the Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, at the Governor’s Office in Osogbo yesterday. He expressed the bank’s gratitude to the governor and the state for the conducive business environment the bank has enjoyed over the years.

The CEO said one of the secrets of the bank’s strength is its policy of not being a financial institution that is just about profitability but one that helps the nation bake a bigger cake. “We have noticed the increased activities of Osun in mining, the awareness created during the Summit the state had last year and we are willing to help the government realize its goals in the sector. We promise to support and partner with Osun in mining because that is one sector that will help create more employment opportunities and diversify the economy of the state,” he said.

Oyetola in his response, expressed his appreciation to First Bank for its readiness to partner the state in mining.

“I truly appreciate the support of First Bank of Nigeria over the years and today’s visit by the Managing Director of this reputable bank. It is also heart-warming that First Bank is ready to support Osun’ s mining sector.

“ I assure you that Osun is ready and determined to explore and move its mining sector from artisanal into the realm of corporate investment. Fortunately, we have received very encouraging response from within and outside Nigeria,” Oyetola said.