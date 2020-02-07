AMVCA Nominations 2020: Living in Bondage, ‘God Calling’, Lead with 11 Nods Each

By Vanessa Obioha

It’s a tie between the beloved sequel to Nollywood classic ‘Living in Bondage’and the

BB Sasore dramatic thriller ‘God Calling’ as both films fetched 11 nominations in the seventh edition of Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards which was announced on Thursday night. Both films received honours in the Best Director and Best Picture West Africa.

Directed by Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah, who is also nominated in the Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV series and Best Director alongside Steve Gukas, ‘Living in Bondage’ earned nominations for first timer Swanky J.K.A. in the Best Actor in a Drama, Movie or TV series category; and Larry Gaga who produced the soundtrack of the movie in the Best Soundtrack category. His duet with Flavour ‘Tene’ was nominated in this category.

‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ was one of the highest grossing Nigerian films of all time, amassing a total of N103.7 million in its third week in the cinemas. The film is centered on the son of Andy Okeke, Nnamdi who is tempted by a cult leader’s offer of greener pastures.

Apart from ‘Living in Bondage’, Nouah earned a nomination for his role in ‘Merry Men’ in the Best Actor in Comedy category.

‘God Calling’ received honours in the Best Writer for Sasore; a leading nod for Zainab Balogun in the Best Actress in Drama, Movie/TV Series; Best Supporting Actor for veteran actor Nkem Owoh. Other categories the film was nominated in include Best Make-up, Best Lighting Designer, Best Cinematographer, Best Picture West Africa, Best Soundtrack, Best Art Director and Best Picture Editor.

The Kemi Adetiba’s film ‘King of Boys’ fetched her a nod in the Best Director category, as well as nominations for veteran actress Sola Sobowale in the Best Actress in a Drama, Movie or TV series; rapper Reminisce and Toni Tones in the Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories respectively. In total, the film had seven nominations, alongside ‘Ratnik’ and ‘Seven’. ‘Elevator Baby’ which fetched Timini Egbuson and Toyin Abraham a leading nod in the Best Actor and Best Actress in a Drama, Movie/ TV Series respectively, clinched six nominations.

The seventh edition of AMVCA announced new categories for the award scheduled for March 14. They include the MultiChoice Talent Factory Award. This award will recognise films made by the past students of the academy in each region, that is East Africa, Southern Africa and West Africa.

There will also be for the first time, an award for the most dressed male or female guest at the glamorous event.

Of all the 28 categories, only the Best Overall Picture was not announced. According to the hosts of the nomination announcement, Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman, the nominees will be announced on the day of the event.

This year’s jury was headed by prolific filmmaker Femi Odugbemi who returned for the fourth time.

Voting is now open to viewers to vote for their favourites.