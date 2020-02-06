INEC Deregisters 74 Political Parties

By Chuks Okocha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Thursday announced the deregistration of 74 out of the 92 registered political parties in the country

The decision was conveyed by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu,

at a press conference in Abuja.

According to the INEC chairman, the political parties allowed to operate in Nigeria are the Accord Party, the Action Alliance, African Action Congress, African Democratic Congress, All Progressives Congress, All Progressives Grand Alliance, Allied Peoples Movement, Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party, National Rescue November, Peoples Democratic Party, Peoples Redemption Party, Social Democratic Party, Young Progressives Party and Zenith Labour Party.

The rest, he said, ceases to be regarded as a registered political party in Nigeria.

Giving justification for INEC’s action, Prof. Yakubu said that the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) under the fourth alterations vests in INEC the power to register and regulate the activities of political parties on the following grounds. “Breach of any of the requirements for registration as a political party.

“Failure to win at least 25% of the votes cast in one State of the Federation in a Presidential election or 25% of the votes cast in one Local Government Area of a State in a Governorship election.

“Failure to win at least one ward in a Chairmanship election, one seat in the National or State Assembly election or one seat in a Councillorship election”.

He said that in 2018, the Constitution was amended. and in addition to the extant provision for the registration of political parties, the Fourth Alteration to the Constitution (Section 225A) empowers the Commission to deregister political parties.

Prior to the Fourth Alteration, the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), he said that constitution had provided for the deregistration of political parties and based on this provision, the Commission, between 2011 and 2013, deregistered 39 political parties.

However, he said several of the parties challenged the power of INEC to deregister them, particularly on the grounds that the Electoral Act was inferior to the Constitution and that deregistration infringed their fundamental rights under the same Constitution.

Subsequently, he said that the courts ordered the Commission to reinstate the parties and that it was for this reason that the National Assembly amended the Constitution to empower the Commission to deregister political parties on the following above grounds.

According to the INEC chairman, in order to implement the provision of the Fourth Alteration to the Constitution, the Commission carried out an assessment of political parties to determine compliance with the requirements for their registration.

He said that similarly, following the conclusion of the 2019 general election, including court-ordered re-run elections arising from litigations, the Commission was able to determine the performance of political parties in the elections. In addition, they were also assessed on the basis of their performance in the Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which coincided with the 2019 general election. It should be noted that the FCT is the only part of the country where INEC is empowered by the Constitution to conduct Local Government elections.

Consequently, he said that the Commission had determined that sixteen (16) political parties have fulfilled the requirements for existence based on Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as follows:

S/No.

NAME OF PARTY

1.

Accord Party

A

2.

Action Alliance

AA

3.

African Action Congress

AAC

4.

African Democratic Congress

ADC

5.

African Democratic Party

ADP

6.

All Progressives Congress

APC

7.

All Progressives Grand Alliance

APGA

8.

Allied Peoples Movement

APM

9.

Labour Party

LP

10.

New Nigeria Peoples Party

NNPP

11.

National Rescue Movement

NRM

12.

Peoples Democratic Party

PDP

13.

Peoples Redemption Party

PRP

14.

Social Democratic Party

SDP

15.

Young Progressive Party

YPP

16.

Zenith Labour Party

ZLP

He said that Seventy-five (75) political parties did not satisfy the requirements of the Fourth Alteration to the Constitution.

However, he explained that one of the political parties, the Action Peoples Party (APP), filed a suit in court and obtained an order restraining the Commission from deregistering it. Consequently, the party remains registered pending the determination of the case by the court.

“The new political party, Boot Party (BP), registered by court order after the 2019 general election will also continue to exist.

“Accordingly, seventy-four (74) political parties are hereby deregistered. With this development, Nigeria now has eighteen (18) registered political parties. The list of the parties will be shared with you at this briefing and will also be available on our website and social media platforms shortly”, the INEC chairman explained. .

The de registered political parties as released by INEC are:

LIST OF DE-REGISTERED POLITICAL PARTIES

S/NO.

NAME OF PARTY

1.

ADVANCED ALLIED PARTY

AAP

2.

ALL BLENDING PARTY

ABP

3.

ADVANCED CONGRESS OF DEMOCRATS

ACD

4.

ALLIED CONGRESS PARTY OF NIGERIA

ACPN

5.

ALLIANCE FOR DEMOCRACY

AD

6.

ALL GRASSROOTS ALLIANCE

AGA

7.

ALL GRAND ALLIANCE PARTY

AGAP

8.

ADVANCED NIGERIA DEMOCRATIC PARTY

ANDP

9.

ALLIANCE FOR NEW NIGERIA

ANN

10.

ALLIANCE NATIONAL PARTY

ANP

11.

ABUNDANT NIGERIA RENEWAL PARTY

ANRP

12.

AFRICAN PEOPLES ALLIANCE

APA

13.

ADVANCED PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE

APDA

14.

ALTERNATIVE PARTY OF NIGERIA

APN

15.

ALLIANCE OF SOCIAL DEMOCRATS

ASD

16.

ALLIANCE FOR A UNITED NIGERIA

AUN

17.

BETTER NIGERIA PROGRESSIVE PARTY

BNPP

18.

CHANGE ADVOCACY PARTY

CAP

19.

COALITION FOR CHANGE

C4C

20.

CHANGE NIGERIA PARTY

CNP

21.

CONGRESS OF PATRIOTS

COP

22.

DEMOCRATIC ALTERNATIVE

DA

23.

DEMOCRATIC PEOPLES CONGRESS

DPC

24.

DEMOCRATIC PEOPLES PARTY

DPP

25.

FRESH DEMOCRATIC PARTY

FRESH

26.

FREEDOM AND JUSTICE PARTY

FJP

27.

GRASSROOTS DEVELOPMENT PARTY OF NIGERIA

GDPN

28.

GREEN PARTY OF NIGERIA

GPN

29.

HOPE DEMOCRATIC PARTY

HDP

30.

INDEPENDENT DEMOCRATS

ID

31.

JUSTICE MUST PREVAIL PARTY

JMPP

32.

KOWA PARTY

KP

33.

LIBERATION MOVEMENT

LM

34.

LEGACY PARTY OF NIGERIA

LPN

35.

MASS ACTION JOINT ALLIANCE

MAJA

36.

MODERN DEMOCRATIC PARTY

MDP

37.

MASSES MOVEMENT OF NIGERIA

MMN

38.

MEGA PARTY OF NIGERIA

MPN

39.

MOVEMENT FOR THE RESTORATION AND DEFENCE OF DEMOCRACY

MRDD

40.

NATIONAL ACTION COUNCIL

NAC

41.

NIGERIA COMMUNITY MOVEMENT PARTY

NCMP

42.

NATIONAL CONSCIENCE PARTY

NCP

43.

NIGERIA DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS PARTY

NDCP

44.

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC LIBERTY PARTY

NDLP

45.

NIGERIA ELEMENTS PROGRESSIVE PARTY

NEPP

46.

NIGERIA FOR DEMOCRACY

NFD

47.

NEW GENERATION PARTY OF NIGERIA

NGP

48.

NATIONAL INTEREST PARTY

NIP

…