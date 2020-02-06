I Won’t Retire Any Civil Servant Prematurely, Says Fayemi

Victor Ogunje in Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, wednesday said his administration would not victimise or retire any civil servant prematurely.

The governor disclosed this during a special valedictory session held for the outgoing Ekiti State Head of Service, Mr. Deji Ajayi.

Fayemi praised the outgoing Head of Service for initiating the right restructuring programme that has rejuvenated and fortified the civil service in the state.

“When you see a man of excellence, you will know by his actions and deeds. Mr. Deji Ajayi is an exemplar. He lives by example. As a man who has learned the process, keep on improving that excellence you are known for, because the best is yet to come for you,” the governor said.

Ajayi would retire from the service on February 9, having clocked the retirement age of 60.

Ajayi was brought back to the service in 2019 after he was sacked from the service prematurely in 2014 by the former Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose. He later succeeded Dr. Gbenga Faseluka as the substantive Head of service in 2019.

In his remarks, the Chief of Staff, Mr. Biodun Omoleye, described Ajayi as a loyal and patriotic man, who has enormous respect for due process and the civil service rule, as a leading light in the civil service and thorough-bred professional, who has brought civility and restructuring to the civil service.

“Life is nothing, if you cannot impact positively on your neighbours. He is an icon and bridge builder in the Ekiti State Public Service. He ranks among the best and we will miss him greatly,” he said.

In his response, Ajayi appreciated Fayemi for reposing confidence in him to be appointed into such a lofty position.

Tracing how his journey started in the civil service, Ajayi said: “I started a little over 30 years ago. I am happy that I met Governor Fayemi and providence shined on me.”

“The government of Governor Fayemi made history in the area of ensuring stability in the civil service. The era of terrorism is over in the service. People now retire as and when due.

“This is the first time in 23 years of the creation of Ekiti State when there will be a smooth transition from one retiring head of service to another one and it will remain indelible,” Ajayi said.