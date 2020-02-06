FG Targets 70% Broadband Penetration by 2025

Phase3 Telecom commends Minister for refocusing ministry

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr. Ibrahim Pantami, has reiterated government’s commitment to minimum of 70% Broadband penetration across the country by 2025.

He stated this during the visit of Phase 3 Telecoms Limited led by its Executive Chairman Mr. Stanley Jegede at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja.

The Minister said that Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for digital Nigeria cannot be achieved without broadband penetration in the country.

Pantami, said: “Whatever we do we relied so much on broadband penetration. That is why any effort to compliment what we have been doing to ensure broadband penetration, even for one kilometer is highly commendable, we do not undermine it, we really appreciate it”.

He said the responsibility of building the ICT sector does not lie on government alone noting that ICT globally are being supported and developed by private sector.

The minister further buttressed: “The main responsibility of government is to ensure that the environment is favorable and conducive and if there are any challenges, government will intervene. This is what we will continue to do and I assure you within the time I am going to spend here, I will give 100% to ensure that all the challenges we encounter are addressed”.

The Minister pointed out that government is serious when it comes to broadband penetration and they are eagerly waiting for the report of the National Broadband Plan Committee 2020-2025 recommendations for the stakeholders to join hands together and ensue they take Broadband penetration to the next level.

The access gap in Nigeria, according to him, is worrisome and the need to bridge the gap because broadband penetration is directly proportional to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of a country.

“The idea of coming up with digital economy is not only on paper but to try to implement it religiously that is why we come up with eight pillars that have strong roles to play and most importantly solid infrastructures which you have significant role to play in supporting the Federal Government to achieve that because the responsibility is for all of us” Pantami stressed.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman, Phase 3 Telecoms Limited, Mr. Stanly Jegede commended the Minister on the resolution of the Right of Way (RoW) issues and the way he redirected the focus of the Ministry of Communications to digital economy.

“That means it goes beyond just connectivity, it goes beyond what we use to do and we have no doubt that with many years of your exposure at the NITDA and various sector will come to bear directly in the Ministry”.

Jegede, said Phase 3 Telecoms is a national long-distance operator that had built up extensive fibre network across the country and their main focus is to connect Nigerians and improve broadband penetration.