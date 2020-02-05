Uzodinma Gives Contractors 72-hour Ultimatum to Resume Work

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has handed down a 72-hour ultimatum to the contractors handling road projects in the state to return to site or have their contracts terminated.

In a statement issued yesterday his Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku, the Imo governor frowned at a situation where contractors who had collected mobilisation fees from the state government abandoned projects.

He said: “This action is unjustifiable and totally unacceptable to the state government. Dry seasons usually mark the peak of road construction works. Regrettably, the affected contractors have absconded from site in the peak of the dry season even after collecting mobilisation fees from government.”

Uzodinma has consistently emphasised that his ‘3R’ mantra of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery must be fully implemented for the overall benefit of Imo people.