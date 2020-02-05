Kwara Assembly Calls for Recruitment of More Teachers in Public Schools

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Piqued by the dearth of teachers in Kwara State, members of the state House of Assembly have called on the state government to recruit more teachers into the state’s public schools.

This the house said would help to improve the quality and standard of education in the state.

The house said this at its plenary after consideration of the report of its Committee on Education and Human Capital Development on a matter of general importance on ‘The Dearth of Teaching Staff and Infrastucture Decay in Basic and Senior Secondary Schools in Kwara State’.

The house also called on the state government to put in place policies that would be strictly adhered to in order to enhance the quality of education in public schools in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi Salihu, who read the resolutions of the house on the committee’s report, also said teachers’ welfare should be promoted.

He added that the state government should ensure the provision of necessary infrastructure in schools.

The speaker commended the Chairman of the committee, Hon. Mohammed Baba Salihu and the other members for doing a good job.