Fafairtrade Unveils Agrofood, Plastprintpack Nigeria 2020

Fairtrade, the leading organizers of professional international trade shows and convener of the agrofood and plastprintpack Nigeria, has held a get-together and briefing at the office of the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Lagos to officially unveil the 6th agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria 2020.

A statement said the event was convened to discuss the agenda for this year’s edition of the exhibition and conference which seeks to address growth strategies for the industry in Nigeria.

The exhibition and conference is scheduled to hold from March 24 to March 26, 2020 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, the statement said.

It added that the recent event was attended by Nigerian and international institutional partners, members of the diplomatic corps and economic missions, major exhibitors, associations and the press.

Managing Director of Fairtrade, Paul März, according to the statement, said that the trade show plays a key role in promoting food technology in Nigeria and showcasing the latest technology for food and drink production and packaging.

Agrofood Nigeria 2020 is Nigeria’s 6th International Trade Show on Agriculture, Food Processing & Packaging Technology and Ingredients while Pastprintpack Nigeria is Nigeria’s 6th International Plastics, Printing and Packaging Trade Show

The tradeshow is a platform for valuable business contacts. The exhibitors who already confirmed their participation are from Austria, Benin, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Lebanon, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Tunisia, UAE and Ukraine.

Concerning official national group pavilions, China, Flanders/Belgium, Germany and Italy will again present themselves officially.