D’Tigress Camp Bubbles ahead of Olympic Qualifying Tournament

The camp of the senior women’s national team D’Tigress has continued to bubble under the watchful eyes of Coach Otis Hughley as preparations hot up for the final phase of the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers.

With all players already in camp with training commencing on Monday in the cold city of Belgrade, the current African Champions are leaving no stone unturned for a place in this year’ summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Speaking at the end of their training on Tuesday, the team’s Head Coach, Otis Hughley, commended the fighting spirit of the players who he said are hungry for a place in Tokyo 2020.

“The girls are raring to go. Their fighting spirit is unparalleled as they always fighting for every ball and giving that extra push. The team spirit is also high in camp which is a good one for us as a team.”

“On the team’s training, Otis said’ “We are putting finishing touches to our tactics and running some plays. By Wednesday (this) evening, we will be able to evaluate the team and know their level.”

Grouped alongside Mozambique, USA and host-Serbia, the D’Tigress are aware of the task ahead and are determined to go all out when they start their qualifiers campaign against Mozambique on Thursday, 6th of Februarywith the winner snatching one of the two automatic tickets on offer.

D’Tigress will battle Serbia on Saturday, 8th of Februaryat the Aleksandar Nikolic Hall, Belgrade before their last game against World Champions- USA on Sunday.