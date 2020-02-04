Wole Aboderin Tasks NGOs on Skills Building

Mr. John Dunu; and Dr. Wole Aboderin

The Special Assistant to the President on NGOs, in the office of the First Lady, Dr. Wole Aboderin wants non-governmental organisations and civil society groups to place priority on developing the country through youth skills development.

Dr. Aboderin stated this when he received a delegation from an NGO, Mirror of the masses initiative, in his office in Abuja.

He said government alone cannot meet the yearnings of all Nigerians hence the call for support from relevant organisations and the private sector to assist in growing the nation’s economy.

Aboderin commended Mirror of the masses for its contribution to the development of the country and solicited for more support from the organisation and other relevant groups.

The leader of the delegation, Mr. John Dunu congratulated Dr. Aboderin, on his appointment and expressed the desire of the NGO to give him maximum support particularly in the areas of youth development and peaceful coexistence.