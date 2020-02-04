Oye Emerges Nigeria-Turkish Business Council President

Renowned businessman and lawyer, Hon. Dele Kelvin Oye, has been appointed the President of Nigeria-Turkish Business Council by the National Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Nigeria (NACCIMA).

Oye, who has had an illustrious career in the legal profession with successful stints in business, serves as the second Deputy President of NACCIMA.

He is a former President of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The DEİK/Turkey-Nigeria Business Council serves as a platform to exploit current bilateral cooperation potential, to extend the bilateral trade and to strengthen economic ties between Nigeria and Turkey.

In a letter to the President of Turkey/Nigeria Business Council in Ankara, Turkey, Hakkan Ozel, NACCIMA sought the full cooperation of the Turkish wing of the council for the appointee. The letter was copied to Turkish Embassy in Nigeria and Nigerian Embassy in Turkey.

Oye, is the Founder and Principal Partner of Dele Oye & Associates and one of the founding Partners of Consolidated Legal Practice, a consortium of law firms.

He is a skilled litigator and trial attorney with extensive experience in many facets of litigation in a variety of forums, including all the levels of superior courts in Nigeria, where he has represented a wide variety of clients.

His practice cuts across general criminal and civil litigation; securities litigation; business succession planning; employment law counseling and litigation; commercial litigation; mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate transactions.

He regularly advises several local and international clients on regulatory compliance in relation to company law and practice in Nigeria and on complex cross border transactions particularly in the Oil and Gas Services sector.

Before his call to bar 31 years ago in 1989, Oye attended the Nigerian Law School between 1988-1989 and obtained an LL.B. Degree from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in 1988. He is a Member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) in the United Kingdom and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC), Nigeria, among others.