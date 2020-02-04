Ikeja Electric Highlights Achievements in 2019

Peter Uzoho

Despite challenges that characterised the power sector in 2019, the Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), has said it recorded several achievements in the year.

These it listed to include reduction in Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses, introduction of e-billing system and improved sustainable power through its bilateral agreements.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO), Ikeja Electric, Folake Soetan, disclosed this while giving highlights of the Disco’s performance for last year, noting that the Disco took a bold step towards improved sustainable power through the bilateral initiative.

According to her, the company successfully reduced its ATC&C losses from about 31.3 per cent last year to 24.5 per cent presently.

ATC&C refers to loss reduction, which is the difference between the amount of electricity received by a distribution company from the transmission company and the amount of electricity for which it invoices its customers plus the adjusted collections loss.

Soetan said: “2019 was a phenomenal year for us at Ikeja Electric. Despite the huge challenges we thrived and flourished. We tested new waters, learnt amazing lessons and set the pace in the Nigerian Power Industry.

“We were able to reduce our ATC&C losses from 31.3 per cent to 24.5 per cent, introduced e-billing, started the experiment towards improved sustainable power through the bilateral initiative and optimized our existing systems through innovations.”

“We are committed to providing access to affordable and reliable power supply in line with the SDG 7 as we pursue our vision of being the provider of choice where energy is consumed.

“In 2020 we will deliver exceptional service to our customers, improve the quality of power supply and partner with the key industry players to build a sustainable power sector in Nigeria. We are Ikeja Electric, we bring energy to live.”

According to Soetan, the company remains committed to providing access to affordable and reliable power supply in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 7) in pursuance of its vision of being the provider of choice where ever energy is consumed.

She also said the disco has continued to demonstrate its commitment to improved service delivery by working in line with Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Scheme to close the metering gap.

The Disco has introduced E-billing (electronic billing) system which enables effective delivery of bills to customers via SMS, email and USSD platforms.

In addition, it recently announced the IE Mobile App which allows customers to view their bills, make complaints, request connection, check supply availability and chat live.

With its customers spread across the northern part of Lagos State and parts of Ogun State, Ikeja Electric operates through the six Business Units located in Ikeja, Oshodi, Akowonjo, Ikorodu, Shomolu and Abule-Egba.

IE is one of the largest Nigerian electricity distribution company. The company came into being on November 1, 2013 following the handover of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria to NEDC/KEPCO Consortium under the privatization scheme.