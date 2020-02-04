Customs Seizes $8.065m at Lagos Airport

By Abiodun Eromosele

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Tuesday announced the seizure of $8.061 million cash at the tarmac of Mutala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Alli (rtd.) Who displayed the raw cash at a press briefing in Lagos said the cash was concealed in a Toyota Hiace driven by a driver with the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company Plc.

He said the suspect and the cash will be handed to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for further investigation. Details shortly…