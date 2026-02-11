Disu Assumes Office as FCID Alagbon AIG, Pledges Professional Policing, Zero Tolerance for Corruption 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Olatunji Disu has assumed duty as the 55th AIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos.

His appointment took effect from February 9, 2026, after the handing and taking over ceremony from his predecessor, AIG Margaret Ochalla, who is billed to attend a short-term professional training programme in the United States.

In his charge to officers and men, he urged personnel to sustain high professional standards and shun corruption, just as he warned against compromising the rules of policing laid down by the Inspector General of Police, IG Kayode Egbetokun.

During the handover, Disu, who pledged to build on the achievements of his predecessor, said he was excited to be back to Lagos, just as he thanked the IGP for the confidence reposed in him.

He said: “I appreciate the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, for counting me worthy of this opportunity to serve in this capacity. Lagosians have nothing to be worried about because we are going to give them our best like we always have.”

Harping on his stance on zero-tolerance to corruption, he promised to strengthen the operational and investigative capacity of the FCID Annex.

AIG Disu also called on stakeholders, sister agencies, media and the public to support the police in the fight against crime and the promotion of justice.

A native of Lagos State, AIG Disu is a senior police officer with over three decades of experience in operational, investigative and strategic policing.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Education from Lagos State University, multiple Master’s degrees in Public Administration and Criminology, Security and Legal Psychology, as well as an Advanced Diploma in Forensic Investigation.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1992 and has since served in key leadership roles nationwide, including Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos;,Head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT); Commissioner of Police in Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory, and AIG in charge of the Special Protection Unit.

His leadership of the RRS between 2015 and 2021 earned national and regional recognition for urban crime control and operational excellence and got them the term ‘The Good Guys’.

AIG Disu is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, who also served as Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Disu has served severally as DPO in Ago Iwoye (Ogun State); Ikare (Ondo State); Owo (Ondo State); Elimbu and Elelenwo, in Rivers State.

He was also Officer in Charge of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and anti-kidnapping in Ondo, Oyo and Rivers States, as well as second in command (2IC) State Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Rivers State.

In 2005, as contingent commander, he led the first-ever Nigerian Police contingent on African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS) on a peacekeeping mission. While in Darfur, he was appointed the acting Chief of Staff until his return to Nigeria in 2006.