30 Years After, Unuigbe Lives

The passage of time has not erased the legacies and memories of Colonel Christopher Edorhe Unuigbe, who passed away 30 years ago, Davidson Iriekpen writes

Today marks exactly 30 years since Lt. Colonel Christopher Edorhe Unuigbe (rtd) died, and for the immediate and extended family, not even the effluxion of time has been able to erase his legacies and memories.

Each passing day, month or year, they wished he were still alive. Even though they are aware that nobody lives forever, they nevertheless did not know death would steal him away from them so early. This is further exacerbated by happenings around them which make them mull and sigh as they try to control their emotions inflamed by inestimable grief.

Col Unuigbe died on February 11, 1996, at the age of 52, leaving behind his wife and five children who, although they have fully grown up, still greatly miss their dad. He also left behind many brothers and sisters.

Admired by both the young and elderly, Christopher or Colonel as he was fondly called, died a great man. Perhaps, if he had lived about 2,400 years ago, he would have qualified for the Pens of Pericles, a chronicling of the great by the great; a scribbling by the best of pens in the land.

Even though 30 years have passed since his passing, his fond memories have not dimmed with the passage of time. Although a few other deaths have occurred in the family over the years, losing Colonel was specifically devastating and remains unforgettable. There often seems to be something that rekindles thoughts of how remarkable his life had been.

Despite the fact that he died young, his life was a strong affirmation of the saying that it’s not by any means the number of years one lived that matters but the impact such a person made while alive and the lives they impacted.

Colonel led an exemplary life that proved to be a positive inspiration for everyone who came in contact with him. His generosity was not limited to his immediate family; friends, associates and in-laws had endless experience of his benevolence.

Colonel’s death thus represents a great loss not only to his immediate and extended families but also to his community. To the extended family, he was a unifying voice that fought doggedly to foster unity.

He abhorred disputes and rancour and ensured that every disagreement, especially those that could potentially cause disunity in the family were promptly dealt with.

He believed very strongly and worked towards the education and uplift of every member of his family. He was a pillar. To his brothers and sisters, he was more or less a father; to his children, he was a guardian angel; indeed, to his wife, he was a dependable ally, and to his in-laws, a God-sent.

While he was alive, Colonel was a beacon whose light shone brightly on the entire family. His house was a Mecca of sorts; a place where virtually everyone sought and actually found succour. He never despised anyone, but rather drew everybody close and in doing so, united members of the family.

Such were the impacts he made in people’s lives that even with the passage of time, words like “if only Christopher or Colonel were alive” still resonate.

His selflessness was evident in the fact that there was hardly anybody who left with a sense of dissatisfaction after meeting him. From his meagre salary as a military officer, he tried to make everybody happy. Perhaps his most enduring legacy lies in the tireless efforts he made to instil a deep yearning for education in his family.

Having benefited greatly from education—which took him across cities around the world—Unuigbe encouraged members of his immediate and extended families to embrace learning. He didn’t merely inspire them to pursue knowledge, he also paid their tuition fees.

Even on his sickbed, when those whose fees he had long borne feared their education would be truncated, he did not disappoint them. He carried on till his last breath. Those he persuaded to go to school and refused are today regretting it due to how the country has evolved.

In good times and bad, he never lost his capacity to smile and laugh, nor to inspire others with his warmth and kindness. He was admired and respected for his energy and obligation to others, and especially his devotion to the betterment of his people.

Born on May 24, 1944, to Pa Oviosun Unuigbe and Madam Comfort Imoafen, his early life was greatly influenced by his father (alias “De Bala” of blessed memory). He learnt from him the values of being upright, bold, truthful and caring for the welfare of all. Little wonder, then, that these qualities featured prominently in the life of Unuigbe even unto his death.

He had his primary education at St. Peter’s School, Uhonmora-Ora, and at Christ Church School, Ilaro. Thereafter, he had his secondary school education at Holy Trinity Grammar School, Sabongida-Ora, from 1959 to 1963 and was popularly known as “Achro Unisco.”

He passed the concessional examination into the University of Ibadan in 1964 and graduated with a B.A. Hons (History) in 1968. He became a teacher on graduation and taught as a senior tutor at Anglican Girls Grammar School from June 1968 to March 1971.

He left his teaching job and joined the Nigerian Army as a commissioned officer in March 1971. He held several positions in the Nigerian Army comprising the following: history instructor at the Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna from 1971 to 1975 and Commandant, Command Secondary School Kaduna from 1984 to 1987, among others. While in service, he returned to school and obtained a Post-Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos in 1975. He retired from the Nigerian Army in September 1990.

Upon retirement from the army, Colonel returned to his country home where he established a poultry business. He would later go into politics the next year when the Gen. Ibrahim Babangida administration lifted the ban on political activities. His genial personality and reputation endeared him to politicians in both the Owan axis as well as in the entire Edo North.

First, he pitched his tent with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) where he ran as running mate to Dr Asuen who eventually lost the party’s ticket to Chief John Odigie-Oyegun who later became the state governor in 1992.

The high point of his political career was when he was appointed the Edo North Coordinator of the Bamanga Tukur Presidential Campaign Organisation on the platform of the National Republican Convention (NRC). Shortly after the process was truncated by Babangida, he became ill and never recovered until he died in 1996.

No doubt his democratic ideals as a great statesman with a strong voice who could have made a difference especially in these trying times of dearth of good leadership in the Owan axis will always be missed. So is his input in giving his people a very strong voice.

Even though it’s been 30 years since he passed on, the family is consoled that while Unuigbe was alive, he lived his life in the service of God and mankind.