Spanish Giants, Barca, Madrid Make Contact with Lille over Osimhen

Femi Solaja with agency report

Rave of the moment and Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, could soon become a battle off the field between La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid after reports in Spain claimed that the duo have been in talks with French outfit Lille OSC as they consider moves for Nigeria international at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has been one of the standout players in Lique 1 and in UEFA Champions League for his club although they failed to reach the knockout phase and scored 15 goals and picked up five assists across all competitions.

Osimhen, who was part of Nigeria’s bronze wining Super Eagles at AFCON 2019 in Egypt has established himself as one of the most exciting young strikers on the continent over the last 18 months, and French newspaper Le 10Sport reports both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona made contact with Lille during the January transfer window over a potential summer move for the striker.

Spain’s two biggest clubs apparently held talks with the Ligue 1 side to discover what their plans were for Osimhen at the end of the season, rather than looking to complete a move during the middle of the campaign.

The two sides of the El Classico are on the lookout for a new striker, with Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema respectively coming towards the end of their careers at the highest level for the two Spanish clubs respectively.

Barça’s main target will still be Lautaro Martínez at the end of the season, but there are still concerns over how the club will be able to finance a move for the Argentina international.

Real Madrid have also shown some interest in Martínez, although it’s still unclear who Los Blancos will prioritise as they look to find Benzema’s long-term replacement – a role which almost certainly won’t be taken up by summer signing Luka Jović.

Osimhen isn’t the star name that Barcelona or Real Madrid fans would be hoping for once the summer transfer window opens, but the Nigeria international could actually prove to be one of the signings of next season.

Arriving at Wolfsburg in 2017, Osimhen didn’t really get a chance to impress in the Bundesliga and he was eventually loaned out to Belgian side RSC Charleroi for the 2018/19 season. That deal also included an option to make his move permanent for just over £3m.

After scoring 20 goals for Charleroi, Osimhen joined the club on a full-time basis last summer, but moved to Lille just one month later in a £10m deal. He’s scored 15 goals since arriving at the Stade Pierre Mauroy , sitting fifth in the top scorers’ charts in Ligue 1.