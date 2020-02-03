NPFL: Plateau Utd Edge Rivers Utd 1-0 to Reclaim Top Spot

Plateau United are back to the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after edging close rivals, Rivers United 1-0 yesterday in the Match-day 18 clash in Jos.

The climb to the top is also a fallout of defeats to Lobi Stars and Sunshine Stars and failure of Akwa United and Dakkada to secure a win in Nnewi and Bauchi.

The shock result however came out of Lafia where Nasarawa United shook off initial jitters to peg back Abia Warriors.

According to www.npfl.ng reports Plateau United laboured very hard to earn the win over fellow title contenders Rivers United at the New Jos Stadium.

An early goal from Ibrahim Mustapha in the third minute ensured the Jos side returned to the top of the NPFL after a brief spell trailing Lobi Stars on the log.

At the Tafawa Belowa Stadium in Bauchi, Dakadda FC missed a chance to get into the top three after being held 1-1 by Wikki Tourists.

Jackson Daniel scored for the hosts in the 68th minute while Ajayi Olawafemi equalized in the 87th minute for Dakkada

Dakkada are still 4th on the NPFL table while Wikki are 14th.

Heartland cemented their place in the Top Ten of the NPFL after a hard fought 1-0 win over Sunshine Stars at Okigwe.

An early goal from Abiodun Thompson was defended all through for the Maze Millionaires to win all three points and move up to seventh on the table.

Kano Pillars extended their unbeaten run to 13 matches in the NPFL after a routine 2-0 win over strugglers Adamawa United.

Auwalu Ali Malam gave the Sai Mai Gida the lead in the 41st minute while Achibi Ewenike ensured all three points for Pillars with the second goal in 54th minute.

The win moves Pillars to 8th on the log while Adamawa United are rooted to the bottom of the NPFL.

At the Lafia City Stadium, Nasarawa United moved out of the relegation zone after coming from behind to defeat Abia Warriors 3-1.

Emmanuel Ugwuka gave the Warriors the lead in the 3rd minute but Solomon Chidi equalized for Nasarawa United in the 28th minute while Solomon Chidi put them ahead in the 43rd minute.

Katoh Haggai sealed all three points for Nasarawa United when he scored the third goal in the 75th minute.

There were also wins for Kwara United who defeated MFM 1-0 while FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Akwa United played out a goalless draw at Nnewi.

MATCHDAY 18

Jigawa GS 1-0 Lobi

Ifeanyiubah 0-0 Akwa Utd

Heartland 1-0 Sunshine

K’Pillars 2-0 Adamawa Utd

Kwara Utd 1-0 MFM FC

Plateau Utd 1-0 Rivers Utd

Wikki 1-1 Dakkada

Nasarawa Utd 3-1 A’Warriors