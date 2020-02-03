New Dawn as Maltina School Games Debut

A new chapter is to be opened in sports in Nigeria as all is now set for the Maltina School Games billed to take place in four secondary schools across the country.

At a press conference held Friday in Lagos, the modalities for the exciting Maltina School Games project were unveiled and organisers have given assurances that this is the beginning of the much-needed revival in School sports; especially Track and Field where Nigeria’s former unrivalled influence is now weaning.

Tagged ‘Maltina School Games’, the platform is a series of track and field sporting competitions held across four states in Nigeria to grow future champions at the secondary school level.

The National Finals is billed for Lagos between 2nd – 6th March 2020 after this month’s preliminaries and finals at the states levels have ben completed.

Speaking on the motive of the sports campaign, Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc. Jordi Borrut Bel, said: “The Maltina School Games is a platform designed to promote the development of children, from improving their social and leadership skills, to bettering their wellbeing through sports.”

“It also contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3, which is to ensure the health and wellbeing for all, with a focus on young school children,” he added.

School registrations for participation in the Maltina School Games have now officially commenced.

According to the organisers, registered schools will be required to present students who will compete in the state preliminaries heat and final events, which will hold across Lagos, Anambra, Abuja, and Kano. Qualifying students from schools across Nigeria will advance to the National Finals which will hold in Lagos.

Corporate Affairs Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc., Sade Morgan, also spoke on the essence of the campaign saying: “Maltina is a brand that understands that happiness is not only a fleeting moment of joy, but it is the overall wellbeing that comes with activity, community bonding, and a drive for secondary school students across Nigeria to ‘play happy’ together and share happiness.”

Key stakeholders including the President of the Nigerian School Sports Federation (NSSF), Olabisi Joseph; The Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku; former Nigerian Track star, Falilat Ogunkoya; and others have given thumbs up to Maltina for their brave move to save the future of sports in the country.