FCT Police Rescue Abducted Student

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said weekend it rescued Gift Abikor, a student of Federal Government College Rubochi in Kuje Area Council.

The 17-year old was abducted last week outside the college by unknown gunmen.

A statement issued by the command said “the student was rescued unhurt at about 2030hrs on January 31, 2020”.

“The FCT Police Command wishes to inform the public that Gift Abikor, the 17-year-old student of Federal Government College Rubochi who was abducted on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, has been rescued and successfully reunited with his family”, it said.

The command assured FCT residents of its commitment to protecting lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Command wishes to appreciate FCT residents for supporting it with information.

“In case of distress, the Command can be reached on any of these hotlines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883,” it said.