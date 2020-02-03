Bill Cusack and Sarah Clark Judo Master Class Ends in Uyo

The Bill Cusack and Sarah Clark Judo Master Class sponsored by Accugas, a subsidiary of the Savannah Petroleum Company took place at the weekend in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State with over 50 judo players in several categories in attendance.

The world-class event which is the first of its kind for judo in Nigeria

held at the Wanniba Hall of Ibom Golf and Resort in collaboration with the Edinburgh Judo Club, the Nigeria Judo Federation and the Wakuta Judo Club of Uyo.

Bill Cusack a 7th Dan who competed for Great Britain at the Barcelona Olympic Games and has coached several judo players to stardom along with Sarah Clark, a 6th Dan and three times Olympian took the over 50 Nigerian players on the two days intensive training sessions.

Sarah Clark and Billy Cusack are coaches from the Edinburgh Judo Club in Scotland.

Speaking at the event, CEO of Savannah Petroleum, Andrew Knott, expressed his appreciation to the two coaches for helping to shape the sport in the country.

“We at Savannah Petroleum are delighted to collaborate with the Edinburgh Judo Club, the Nigeria Judo Federation and the Wakuta Judo Club to organise this important event, the first of its kind for judo in Nigeria.

“We are sponsoring this event as our contribution to the growth of judo in Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria – a sport that yet is not popular like football.

“We hope that the Master class will help nurture talents that will represent Nigeria in the future at major international judo events and competitions such as the Olympic Games,” observed the CEO who is a passionate judo player.

Also speaking at the event, President of the Nigeria Judo Federation Prince Timothy Nsirim praised the efforts of Savannah Petroleum in bringing the two world-classed coaches to Nigeria to help train Nigerian judo players.

“I really want to thank Accugas, a subsidiary of Savannah Petroleum for helping to develop judo by sponsoring these coaches for this Master Class Judo weekend. I pray other corporate bodies will emulate them and shift focus away from football for other sports to also grow.

“The lessons and tricks picked up by our judo players from these coaches here are added advantages as they go ahead to represent Nigeria in future,” observed Judo federation president.

Technical Director of the NJF, Ewa Ekuta who participated along with his wife, Kate and children Enku, Eyere and others who have all competed for Nigeria in the sport, was full of appreciation to the sponsors.

“Judo needs sponsors like this to grow in Nigeria. We have the talent and passion to rate amongst the best in Africa. We thank Accugas and Savannah Petroleum for bringing Billy Cosack and Sarah Clark to come here and broaden our knowledge of judo. The experience picked up here is bound to help Nigerian players in future,” he noted.

At the closing ceremony yesterday, the Akwa Ibom State was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem. The state’s Director of Sports and former Nigerian Olympian in weightlifting, Lawrence Iquaibom was also in attendance with several other sports personalities.