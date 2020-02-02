Liverpool Set Record, Extend Lead to 22 Points

Liverpool opened up the biggest lead by any team at the end of a day in English top-flight history with an emphatic victory over Southampton – but manager Jurgen Klopp says his side are “not even close to being perfect”.

The Reds extended their advantage in the Premier League to 22 points over second-placed Manchester City, with a 4-0 win against Southampton at Anfield.

They have also equalled City’s record of 20 consecutive Premier League wins at home and only Bill Shankly’s Liverpool team in 1972 had a longer winning streak on home soil in English top-flight history.

“We’re not even close to being perfect. We just look to use our skills in the best possible way. The boys have done that for a while pretty good and that’s why we have these numbers,” said Klopp.

“We didn’t want a 22-point lead. We wanted 73 points at the end of today.”

Four second-half goals gave Liverpool a victory that extends their unbeaten run in the league to 42 games and means they have picked up 100 points from the last 102 available.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the opener against Southampton just after half time – his second goal in as many league matches – when he drilled the ball low into the bottom corner.

Reds’ skipper Jordan Henderson made it 2-0 on the hour mark with a calm finish after being set up by Roberto Firmino.

Henderson then played in Mohamed Salah for Liverpool’s third and the Egypt forward added a fourth from close range in the last minute.

The scoreline was harsh on the visitors, who matched Liverpool for much of the first hour with Danny Ings going close in the first half and Shane Long also denied by home keeper Alisson.

It was Southampton’s first away defeat in five games and they fall to 11th place.