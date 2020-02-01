US Embassy Refutes Denying Oyedepo Visa

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has denied reports that it rejected the visa application of Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International.

The US, in a tweet yesterday, however, said, “FalseNews Alert! Be advised, the reports making the rounds about a visa being denied to Nigerian Bishop Oyedepo are false.

“If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false.”

Also, the Living Faith Church, has denied media reports that Oyedepo was denied an entry visa into the United States.

In a statement yesterday, Chairman, Editorial and Media Board of Winners, Prof. Sheriff Folarin, debunked the report.

According to him, the Bishop was at no time denied an entry visa into the US.

He also explained that Oyedepo was not at the US Embassy on Thursday.

He said: “The Bishop renewed his visa, last year, without any initial denial or drama, or scene. The Bishop was not at the Embassy or Consulate yesterday or even anytime this year. Bishop has been in Canaanland all this week. The last time he applied for a visa, which was last year, he was issued without delay.

“We have contacted the US Embassy and they are as surprised as we are about this FAKE NEWS, which some media houses decided to spread.

“We encourage the Nigerian media to always follow the line of due diligence before rushing to press and try to at least reach the church from time to time, whenever items try to pass through the rumour mill. Professionalism and wisdom require this so as to maintain integrity and make the media trusted in society, particularly in this age that fake news has become the news.

“Bishop Oyedepo is a good friend of the US government and has a very good relationship with US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. He is a social entrepreneur, who has touched so many lives in Nigeria, Africa, United States and all around the world.”