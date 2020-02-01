Osun Set to Develop Agriculture, Mining, Culture, Tourism

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Engr. Olallekan Badmus, has said that the focus of present administration is to develop Agriculture, Mining, Culture and Tourism for the development of the state.

The commissioner who described Governor Gboyega Oyetola as the people’s Governor, whose really meant well for the people of the state has also mapped out strategies to combat crime in all ramifications.

The commissioner who said Oyetola’s achievements within the last one year cannot be overemphasised, said Oyetola’s developmental agenda cut across every facet of life.

He was speaking while fielding questions from journalists in his office in Osogbo yesterday.

Badmus said that Governor Oyetola has equally done tremendously well in the area of health sector which he said why he rehabilitated not less than 335 Primary Health Centres in the state.

Badmus noted that the governor has been able to sustain the payment of full salaries to workers, a development he said has endeared him to all workers in the state.

According the commissioner, the main focus of the present administration under the leadership of Governor Oyetola are; Agriculture, Mining , Culture and Tourism.

Describing the present administration as a continuity of good government, Badmus noted Governor Oyetola immediately he assumed the mantle of leadership ordered for the continuation of Ilesa garage/Stadium dua carriage road, Osogbo/Ikirun, Ikirun/Ilaodo Kwara road and Gbongan/Odeomu road which he (the governor) said must be completed within the stipulated period of time.

According to him, the governor would continue to embark on more civil-oriented projects, just as he lauded the governor for being responsive to the yearnings of people of the state.

“The governor has been performing tremendously well, he has been able to sustain the payment of full salaries to all categories of workers including pensions to pensioners.

“Rehabilitation of 335 Primary Health Centres, rehabilitation and construction of roads across the state, lighting up of major roads to ensure safer night movement and many others that are glaring to the public eyes.”

He therefore urged the people of the state to continue to support the present administration in its bid to take the state to the greater heights.