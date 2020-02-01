Oshiomhole pushing our state to the precipice, continues attack on peace, safety – Edo govt

The Edo State Government has condemned sustained efforts by the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to disrupt peace and cause mayhem in the state.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, raised concerns over the news of explosives going off in parts of the state and reported movement of thugs with arms and ammunition to cause mayhem.

He noted that “intoxicated with power, Oshiomhole along with his co-conspirators in the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), which he sponsors, appears hellbent on pushing Edo State to the precipice with the intent of creating the impression that law and order has effectively broken down in the state.”

Osagie repeated the call for the Inspector-General of Police and the Presidency to rein in Comrade Oshiomhole, adding, “Edo people should be assured that the state government is working with relevant security agencies to ensure that peace and safety is maintained.

The statement reads: “In the past couple of months, we have continually raised the alarm about the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s resolve to disrupt peace and cause mayhem in Edo State.

“On Friday, the state government alerted the Inspector General of Police and the Presidency that Comrade Oshiomhole would be descending on Edo State again with his orgy of violence to disrupt the peace and safety in our state on Saturday, February 1.

“This morning, we woke up to news of explosives going off in parts of the state and reported movement of thugs with arms and ammunition to cause mayhem”.

Osagie continued, “This follows several other acts of violence perpetuated by Comrade Oshiomhole including attacks on the governor, traditional rulers and business magnates in Oshiomhole’s country home in Auchi, brigandage and arsons in Benin City; the recent violent clash in Auchi on Saturday, January 25th and violent attacks on persons reported in different parts of the state.

“We once again call on the Inspector General of Police and the Presidency to rein in Comrade Oshiomhole and stop this madness. If Oshiomhole was not occupying the Office of the National Chairman of the APC – even though he has been suspended in the ward, Local Government Area and state levels – he certainly would have been unable to conduct himself in this manner that has left the people of Edo State in a state of apprehension.”

“We, however, want to assure Edo people that the state government is working with relevant security agencies to ensure that peace and safety is maintained. They are advised to go about their lawful businesses as we monitor the situation as it unfolds. We are on top of the situation and would ensure that the peace in our state is not threatened by any individual or groups, no matter how highly placed”, he added.