Fate of Alakada, Series Four

Being star-studded has been the recipe for its success as the fourth production in the Alakada series is in the making and it will go by the title, Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner. Ferdinand Ekechukwu reports

When it comes to commercial success, comedy is the most profitable genre in Nigeria movie industry. The top grossing movies at the box office have proved this. If you can make your audience laugh, you have an assured format of earning more millions. Nigerians love to laugh even when the plot, editing, and cinematography lack quality; hilarious dialogue and caricature characters can gather you a crowd at the cinema and it will definitely make you rich.

That’s the reason, Toyin Abraham, as reported then, was able to make N25 million in three days with Alakada Reloaded upon release in 2017.

Alakada Reloaded was a huge commercial success in cinemas, and part of the list of highest-grossing Nigerian films, having garnered a domestic gross of up to N70 million at the time. It was the most successful and popular of the franchise by Toyin. The first part of the ‘Alakada’ movie series was released in 2009. In 2013, she released the second and the third, in 2017.

The comedy film by the Nigerian actress/producer, Toyin Abraham is the third part of the popular Alakada franchise, the former two being Alakada and Alakada 2. Despite some cringe-worthy scenes, the success of Alakada Reloaded however did not deter it from the negative reviews it garnered. It was star-studded, but “overloaded plot,” a critic had observed.

In one sense, the Alakada series follows the adventure of Yetunde Animashaun, a young girl from a poor family background, who engages in making up stories and lying about her financial and social status in order to “fit into the crowd”. But her lies always come back to haunt her and come to a head when she is invited on a reality TV show along with other housemates.

Already, the cast has got BBNaija alumni like Anto Lecky, Khloe and Khafi, celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry, Mabel Makun, Stephanie Coker, comedian Broda Shaggi and many more. Another celebrity stylist, entrepreneur and new author, Toyin Lawani also makes the cast.

Right from the time she began shooting the movie, the actress has played host to different entertainers, including music artistes.

Some of the top music acts that have had parts in the movie include Davido, Cobhams Asuquo, and Peruzzi. Other entertainers that have been on set of the comic jamboree with her are BBN 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, social media sensation Broda Shaggi, among others. Like Toyin Lawani, the BBN 2019 star will be making her Nollywood debut same for music superstar, Davido.

Toyin Abraham while appreciating some of the new cast in the movie took to Instagram to thank Toyin Lawani, who she referred to as her ‘childhood friend for coming on set. She wrote, “Shoutout to my childhood friend and twinne Toyin for coming onset of fate of Alakada. Fans watch out for her she killed it. Fate of Alakada in cinemas from 10th April 2020.”

She also appreciated Mercy Eke and Davido respectively. “Thanks my darling @official_mercyeke for coming onset. Fans watch out for .@official_mercyeke in ‘Fate of Alakada’ in cinemas 10th April 2020,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself posing with Shaggi and Mercy. For Davido, Toyin posted a photo with the Good Time crooner. She then thanked him and revealed she was part of his gang now. “I am now officially #30BG,” she wrote.

The actress asked her fans to watch out for Davido in the upcoming movie. “Thank you so much @davidoofficial God bless you David ori ni e oni di iru, oshey ganni. Thank you thank you thank you thank you,” she added.