Boxing Fans in Abeokuta Set for Itua Moses Championship

Many boxing fans left the Jankara Market in the Ijaiye Ojokoro area of Lagos December 21, 2019 satisfied that Nigeria was on the verge of discovering its next boxing superstars.

The event was the Itua Moses Kids Boxing Championship, which drew budding boxers from across Lagos State to the arena. There were also many boxing enthusiasts on hand to cheer the children to success.

This Saturday, the kiddies boxing train is stopping over in Abeokuta for an upgraded performance of all that took place in the Lagos area in December.

The boxing championship which featured 28 children, both boys, and girls, was highly entertaining. The young boxers thrilled the spectators with their beautiful boxing moves, which elicited intermittent cheers from the audience.

The manager of Itua Boxing Club, Segun Olajide said on Wednesday that the club would go round all the local councils in Ogun State to fish out kids that have talents in boxing. This is what they have been doing in the Lagos area.

He said, “We are ready for the Abeokuta outing. I can confirm that the date is Saturday, February 1.”

Last month he stated the success of world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua was attracting more children to the sports.

“Anthony Joshua’s current exploits has drawn many kids to boxing and that is why Itua Moses Boxing Club decided to start organising championships to look at the grassroots level.

“I believe that catching them young is the best way to develop boxing stars that will make Nigeria proud like Anthony Joshua in future. The boxing club will be at Ikeja soon to also organise the kids’ boxing championship.”

He added that some clubs in Ghana and Cameroon were also sending their kids to compete in the championship.

The club’s coach, Tolulope Imoru described the usual turnout of youngsters at the boxing show as impressive.

He then added, “Most of the talents discovered are monitored. We go as far as meeting their parents to relate with them and tell them the progress of their kids in boxing. The parents of the kids have been supporting us.

“Our goal at the club is to produce a world champion, discovered and trained by Itua Moses Boxing Club,” he said.

Itua Moses is a former national taekwondo fighter now based in London but chiefly devoted to raising young boxers in Nigeria.