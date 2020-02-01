‘Alleged Land Racketeering: Ganduje  Not Behind Kano Emirate Investigation’

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Government on yesterday distanced Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje from a fresh financial probe into alleged land racketeering within the Kano Emirate Council by the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

According to a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba and made available to THISDAY yesterday, revealed that “the investigation over alleged sale of landed properties belonging to the Kano Emirate has nothing to do with Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.”

Garba was reacting to a front page lead story of the Daily Trust newspaper of Friday, January 31, 2020 captioned: ‘‘Ganduje renews feud with Sanusi’.

He said, “the Commission is backed by the relevant laws to carry out such investigations,” pointing out that, “as it did occurred in the past, where it even involved senior civil servants and political office holders, Governor Ganduje do not interfere with the activities of the Commission and only learnt about the probe when it got to the press.”

Garba expressed dismay over the story, “in which the paper attempted to depict a renewed feud between Governor Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II and maintains that the caption of the story is disproportionately at disparity with the body of the news item.

“Governor Ganduje holds no grudges against the monarch. Even the issue of the creation of new Emirates in the state, which appears to be at the centre of the stuff, followed due process.”

Garba, therefore, urged the media to, “guard against wiping up sentiments through publishing or airing of dramatic stories for the sake of wooing readers or listeners.”