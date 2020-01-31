Plateau to Immortalise UNIMAID Student Murdered by Boko Haram

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has promised to immortalise the late student from the state, Mr. Ropvil Dalyep, who was recently killed by Boko Haram terrorists while on his how way to resume school in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Lalong made the promise yesterday during his condolence visit to the family of the deceased in Jing community in Lankan District of Pankshin LGA.

The governor, in company of his wife, Regina and his deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, went to the family house to condole with the family over the incident.

Lalong who had earlier sent a delegation to the family, said he was highly distressed by the murder of the student who was on his way to seek knowledge and did not commit any offence apart from being a Christian and a citizen of Plateau State, according to his murderers.

He said “If the killers of Ropvil justified their act on the fact that he is from Plateau State and a Christian, then it means he died for Plateau and Plateau State will not forget him. We will soon do something to keep his memory. His killers will never have peace and one day, they will pay the price for their evil, whether here on earth or in the life after.

He said Dalyep was a student of the University of Maiduguri and was a hero since the insurgents claimed his death was on behalf of the Plateau people.

“We will find a place to put his name in Jos. I pray God will continue to console the family and the culprits be fished out,” he said.

Lalong expressed sadness that Dalyep’s death was unusual because he was not sick or involved in an accident, but only pursuing his future to become great.

“Their reward is in hell and his in heaven. Please take it in good faith,” he told the family.

In his response, the Miskoom of Mupun, Da Yusuf Wale, commended Lalong for his passion for the progress of Plateau people.

Wale also thanked the governor for the love he had shown the Mupun ethnic community to which Dalyep belonged.

Dalyep, a native of Jing, was abducted on January 9 by the Boko Haram terrorists while on his way to Maiduguri to resume school and was reported killed on January 22.