Honeybols Foundation Donates Maths Skill Game to Schools

Ezekiel Okpuzor

In a bid to make learning easier and faster for pupils through modern techniques, Honeybols Foundation recently held a three-day mathematics training program for some schools in Lagos State.

The event which was held in Lagos recently with the theme: ‘Burnley Maths Skill Program’ trained and empowered Girls Junior High School, Government Junior Grammar School, MD Nursery and Primary School, Agidingbi Junior Grammar School, St. Agnes Primary School and Saka Tinubu Memorial Primary School.

In the maiden edition, the three-day program started with free donation of Maths Skill table and simple technique on how to operate the Maths skill game was well embraced by the beneficiaries as they were all full of excitement with the new means of engaging students in mathematics skill.

According to the Convener, Honeybols Foundation, Mrs Adebimpe Akinfolajimi, “The mission of the foundation is to empower and educate some of the world’s most vulnerable children by providing opportunities to heal, learn and grow.

“Our mission with this Maths Skill Game was to encourage both primary and secondary school pupils to pick interest in mathematics and also to make the teaching of mathematics easier for their teachers.

“And over the years we have been able to empower over 150 widows and reached out to over 3000 widows and women in food stuffs, clothing and household items.”

Caption: Convener, Honeybols Foundation, Mrs Adebimpe Akinfolajimi with some of the students