Family Extols Virtues of Late Olatunji 10 Years after Demise

The family of Late (Mrs.) Beatrice Olubisi Olatunji has remembered her loving memory a decade after she bade the world goodbye.

Late Mrs.) Beatrice Olubisi Olatunji who slept in the Lord on 26th January, 2010 is being remembered by Olatunji and Adeaga family.

According to Dr. Olusegun Adeaga who spoke on behalf of the family, since the demise of Madam Olubisi, the family has missed her and had continued to nurture the good legacies she left behind.

Dr.Adeaga further added that the deceased who was a kind Mother, Auntie, Sister and Grandmother life’s while on earth was worthy of emulation and her death left a great vacuum in the heart of her love ones.

He described the late Olubisi as a loving woman whose memories cannot be easily erased.

While eulogizing her, Adeaga said: “Mother you were the truest, dearest, more than a mother to me. you were a precious gift from God, so much beauty, grace, love and patience you possessed.

“You touched our heart in so many ways, your strength and smile even on dark days made us realize we have an angel besides us,” he said.