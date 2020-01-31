Cabo Verde Airlines Partners NAHCO

Chinedu Eze

The national airline of Cape Verde, Cabo Verde Airlines, has chosen the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) to handle its operations in Nigeria.

Cabo Verde is a passenger and cargo airline based in Cape Verde. It connects four continents with non-stop flights from its hub at Amílcar Cabral International Airport on Sal Island.

A statement from NAHCO, said the airline would experience nahco aviance’ professional services, which it stated has seen the ground handler corner the handling of all European airlines that ply the Nigerian route.

Cabo Verde, which flies four times into the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos at the moment would join the list of other African airlines which had partnered nahco aviance for seamless operation in Nigeria.

“The list includes Kenya Airways, RwandAir, Egypt Air, Ethiopia Airlines, ASKY, Air Peace, Royal Air Maroc and Cronos, to mention but a few.

“Cabo Verde’s increasing network includes flights to Washington and Boston in USA, Dakar, Senegal, and more than four destinations in Brazil, including Foraleza, Porto Alegre, Recife and Salvador,” the statement said.

The airline also flies to Lisbon, Portugal and two ports in Italy: Milan and Rome; and to Paris, France.

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NAHCO, Mrs. Olatokunbo Fagbemi, expressed delight with the new business pointing out that the Company has upped the ante in ground handling operations in Nigeria.

According to her, “We are doing everything right to please our customers who continue to rely on us to excel. Our unmatched investment in human capacity development continues to be the key to our soaring profile.”

Fagbemi, said her team would continue to support the company’s business partners.

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahco aviance) is one of West Africa’s leading ground handling service provider with presence in all major Nigerian Airports. Founded in December 1979, the Company has since grown into a multi – billion naira company with diversified investments in energy, logistics and development of a free trade zone. This has led to the establishment of Nahco Free Zone (NFZ), Mainland Cargo Options Limited (MCO) and Nahco Energy Power and Infrastructure (EPI).