Banky W, Ibejii Attend ‘Joseph’ Premiere

By Iyke Bede

Following a successful debut in Barbados and Accra, Marcia Weekes’ ‘Joseph’ premiered last week in Lagos. The event which was held at Filmhouse Cinema, Landmark Center, Victoria Island, hosted a bevy of top Nollywood stars and media personalities.

Some of the top personalities present at the premiere include Banky W and wife, Adesua Etomi, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Toolz, and soul singer Ibejii. The film’s principal photography took place in three countries: Ghana, Barbados, and Jamaica.

The film’s central plot beams light on the homecoming of Joseph King (played by Jamaican Actor Kevoy Burton), a medical doctor who embarks on a journey to trace his ancestry back to Ghana, post-slave trade Jamaica. Enlightened on African tenets by his grandfather from an early age, Joseph pledged to trace his ancestry to the Ashanti tribe. After a series of unfortunate events that occurs in his adult life, Joseph eventually makes a trip to Africa.

Although critical of journeying to Africa for the first time, he elopes, leaving behind his parents who held skewed views of Africa – one influenced by images portrayed in mainstream media. Contrary to expectations, he is warmly absorbed into the Ashanti community, thus changing his initially held perception of the continent. However, his departure from home marked the beginning of a strained relationship with his parents and siblings who further exacerbates the tension.

Elucidating on the film’s tagline ‘Who would you rather be if you were free’, Michael William, a representative of Step By Step Production standing in for Weekes, revealed the film’s aim to tackle negative stereotypes of Africa and its people by projecting it in a positive light to the rest of the world through Joseph’s narrative, and at the same time stir curiosity in coloured people in the diaspora about their lineage to Africa.

“It is very much reality based because the western media has done such a great job of making Africa look like a very deprived place where there is nothing happening. So the idea that you would want to go to Africa, people are thinking, ‘what’s there in Africa? There is nothing there except starvation and corruption. Through the film, he discovers that Africa is a beautiful place, it is very progressive in the thing that we can bring to each other, ” he said.

The film which also accommodated Barbadian singer Shontelle, and Ghanaian actors Mawuli Gavor and Sika Osei on the big screen over several months of production, explored the diversity of the African cultures, herbal medicine, and the spirit of inclusivity that marks most African communities. On his part, Burton spoke to the profound influences these themes will have on all people of African descent. he said:

“There is one thread that goes through all of us, and we are all of us, and we are all so similar. So, it wasn’t a big culture shock for me. The story of Joseph reflects the views of a lot of people in the diaspora. The media feeds us grim images of Africa. And so we believe. We are afraid to come back to our country. I believe Africa is for all black people. ‘Joseph’ is currently screening in cinemas nationwide.