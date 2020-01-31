APM Terminals Wins ‘Most Compliant Terminal Award’

Eromosele Abiodun

APM Terminals Apapa has been named the Most Compliant International Ships and Ports Facility Security Code (ISPS Code) Onshore Facility in Nigeria by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The award was presented to APM Terminals at the NIMASA Corporate Dinner and Merit Awards chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, in Lagos recently.

The ISPS Code is a comprehensive set of measures instituted by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to enhance the security of ships and port facilities. It was developed in response to the perceived threats to ships and port facilities in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

According to NIMASA’s independent assessment and screening panel, APM Terminals “maintained the highest compliance with the implementation of maritime security protocols in its onshore facilities, and maintains adequate access control and port facility security assessment and plans on a consistent basis in 2019 in line with the ISPS Code.”

The award was presented on behalf of NIMASA by the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Bello and received on behalf of APM Terminals Apapa by its Security Manager, Mr. Olatunbosun Ayodele.

The Managing Director of APM Terminals Apapa, Mr. Martin Jacob, expressed appreciation to NIMASA for the award. He said APM Terminals Apapa remains committed to the safety and security of lives and property at its facility.

He said in addition to meeting international security requirements outlined by the ISPS Code and APM Terminals’ global safety requirements, the terminal operates a truck safety program that ensures that designated, physically protected areas are provided for drivers conducting operational activities outside of their truck cabs, as well as safety instructions specific to the facility’s layout and traffic flow.

He also said that APM Terminals Apapa uses the most advanced crane simulator in West Africa for the training of its crane operators to ensure safe use of equipment at the terminal.

Speaking at the 2019 award ceremony, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, said the award was organised to recognise excellence in the Nigerian maritime industry.