South-west Govs to Meet with IG over Amotekun

Court order restrained IG from interference in Oyo LG crisis, Makinde insists

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State wednesday said that governors of the South-west states have agreed to meet with the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to review the Western Nigeria security network code-named Operation Amoteku.

This is coming as the governor said there was a court order restraining the Inspector-General of Police from giving unilateral order regarding local government administration in Oyo State.

The Oyo State chief executive made the disclosure after a meeting with Adamu, in Abuja.

He said the duo had an agreement in principle that the South-west governors should meet with the IG to review the situation.

“Everybody is aware of the issue with Amotekun; so, we deliberated; we had an agreement in principle to have the governors of the South-west to meet with him to review the situation.

“It is work in progress, we are trying to operationalise it and in doing that, all the relevant stakeholders would have to align,” he said.

Speaking on the crisis in the Oyo Local Government administration, Makinde said a restraining order issued on Tuesday barred the IG, AIG and CP in charge of the state from giving unilateral order as it relates to the local government administration in Oyo State.

“We are here basically to discuss two things. You all must have heard about the issue of local government administration in Oyo State. “There is a court order yesterday restraining the IG, the CP, the AIG from giving unilateral order regarding the issue of local government administration in Oyo State”, he said.

Governor Makinde said: “I came to brief the IG that this is the situation. We do not want chaos in Oyo State. I personally, am law-abiding.

“If there is a court judgment, I would obey it and he’s given me the assurance that once he gets the copy of the court order, he would do the needful”.

He said: “we are trying to build a new country where the rule of law is supreme; so, everybody should be law-abiding, ensure that they don’t do anything that would create lawlessness”.